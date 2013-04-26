MEXICO CITY, April 26 Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex posted a loss in the first quarter, compared to a profit during the same period a year ago, hurt by weaker exportrs, lower oil and derivative prices and a stronger peso, the company said on Friday.

The company lost 4.39 billion pesos ($356 million), a sharp reversal compared to a profit of 40.397 billion Mexican pesos in the same period last year, the company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.