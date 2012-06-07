* Mexico comptroller says found no fraud at state oil
monopoly
* Opposition had made accusations of possible $30 bln fraud
* Future of Pemex is key issue in presidential election
MEXICO CITY, June 6 Mexican authorities said on
Wednesday that state oil monopoly Pemex had not hidden losses of
$30 billion, quashing accusations from opposition lawmakers in
the run up to a presidential election in which overhauling the
firm is set to be a key issue.
The Mexican comptroller's office said it supported
statements from Pemex that its accounting had followed rules
accepted in Mexico and the United States, after a lawmaker from
a leftist party said in May that the firm appeared to have
scrubbed a 2009 loss of about $30 billion from its books.
Esthela Damian of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD)
had said the loss was later recorded as an increase in assets.
"There was no diversion of funds or any embezzlement," the
accounting regulator said in a press release on Wednesday.
Overhauling the state oil monopoly to introduce more
efficiency and transparency is a top issue in the July 1
presidential election as Mexico relies on oil revenues to fund
around a third of the federal budget.
A Pemex spokesman said in May that the accounting issue had
nothing to do with fraud and was linked to a change in the
financing regime to fund long-term infrastructure projects.
The oil giant later explained in a statement that as part of
those changes, the gains or losses of Pemex's subsidiaries were
transferred to the parent company from 2010.
The 2010 results of Pemex's exploration and production unit
were considered as accounts receivable, which explains the big
gap noted by a congressional panel, the company said.
HULKING BUREAUCRACY
How to improve management of Pemex's hulking bureaucracy is
high on the agenda in the election race, where the centrist
Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, has a wide poll lead
over the ruling conservatives, the National Action Party (PAN).
Both the PRI and the PAN are proposing major changes to the
state-run giant to improve oil output and turn it toward
long-term profitability. The PRD, by contrast, is opposed to
significant outside investment in the company.
A plan to open up Pemex further to the private sector would
help boost the Mexican economy, adding as much as 0.8 percentage
point to annual gross domestic product over a five-year period,
said consultancy Capital Economics in a report.
Pemex is not publicly traded and regularly operates at a
loss because most of its revenue is gobbled up in taxes.
(Reporting By Ioan Grillo; Editing by Joseph Radford)