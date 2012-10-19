Oil sold out of tanker storage in Asia as market slowly tightens
* Traders sell 12 mln bbls oil from Asia floating storage -ship data
MEXICO CITY Oct 19 A fire has broken out at a liquefied petroleum gas pipeline of Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex in western Mexico, the company said on Friday.
A Pemex spokesman said the blaze in the town of Zapotlanejo was caused by a digger striking the pipeline late on Thursday and that it had not yet been brought under control.
An initial break in the local supply of gas has been compensated for by a parallel pipeline, the spokesman said.
No one was injured, he added, though one local media report said two people were hurt in the incident. Local media said inhabitants were evacuated from the area.
LONDON, Feb 23 U.S. shale producers are growing production again, renewing the challenge to OPEC’s market share and potentially limiting further increases in oil prices during 2017/18.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 23 Most oil and gas firms in Canada's oil-rich Alberta, which cut costs following the crude crash in 2014, are looking to run even leaner, according to the author of a report from professional services firm EY released on Thursday.