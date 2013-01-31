UPDATE 5-Armed faction enters major Libyan oil ports, putting output at risk
* Eastern forces let National Oil Corp to reopen ports last year
MEXICO CITY Jan 31 The Mexico City headquarters of Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex was evacuated on Thursday after an explosion there, the company said.
Pemex did not say what caused the explosion, which damaged the ground floor and injured an unspecified number of people.
Local television images showed a cloud of smoke emanating from the skyscraper. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
* Eastern forces let National Oil Corp to reopen ports last year
* On closing, OMV net profit to take 1.1 bln eur fx hit (Adds details on the deal, background)
WASHINGTON, March 3 Television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz won a legal victory after a judge dismissed a lawsuit alleging he violated a Georgia food libel law after making claims on his show that some imported olive oil sold in U.S. supermarkets could be fake.