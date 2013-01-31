MEXICO CITY Jan 31 The Mexico City headquarters of Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex was evacuated on Thursday after an explosion there, the company said.

Pemex did not say what caused the explosion, which damaged the ground floor and injured an unspecified number of people.

Local television images showed a cloud of smoke emanating from the skyscraper. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Doina Chiacu)