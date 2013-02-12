* Government has ruled out privatization
* Gas build-up blamed for headquarters blast
* Mexico risks becoming net importer of oil
By Simon Gardner
MEXICO CITY, Feb 12 A deadly blast as workers
fumbled with improvised wiring in a dark office basement filled
with gas is the latest in a litany of disasters at state oil
giant Pemex, but it won't deter private firms hoping to cash in
on an overhaul of Mexico's oil industry.
The massive explosion that destroyed part of Pemex's
headquarters in Mexico City on Jan. 31 killed 37 people and cast
a glaring spotlight on the behemoth's abysmal safety record.
Most of the dead were crushed by debris when reinforced
concrete floors caved in after the blast, which investigators
say was caused by a build-up of methane gas either from an
underground sewer, the ground or a long-disused gas pipe.
Mexico's new government, which took office in December and
is preparing a series of key economic reforms including a
shake-up of the energy sector, says the accident was an isolated
tragedy and is still investigating what caused the gas build-up.
For oil majors, however, it's the crude that matters. They
are more interested in how deep the overhaul of Pemex will be
and what sort of foothold they will gain.
"It's an incident which we have followed closely. But no, it
won't give anyone pause," said a senior oil company executive in
Mexico, asking not to be named.
President Enrique Pena Nieto wants to open up Pemex to more
private investment and has floated the idea of selling a
minority stake in Pemex, but a partial privatization in the mold
of Brazil's Petrobras is seen a hard sell.
The government has made clear that Mexico's oil resources
will remain in state hands, and it has not yet revealed the main
planks of its planned energy reform.
Opposition senators on a cross-party commission debating its
composition say it could potentially offer the private sector
concessions or joint exploration opportunities. But it could
come down to just paying private firms more for their services.
"I think the most ambitious you can get is risk contracts.
Even concessions I think is a bit of a stretch," said Daniel
Kerner, a Latin America analyst with the Eurasia Group
consultancy.
In risk contracts, a third party shares risks and rewards
related to results rather than receiving a flat fee.
"They have to devise it in a way that's almost a production
sharing agreement, just that it's not a production sharing
agreement ... and devise it in a way there's enough upside and
maybe in a way you can book reserves," Kerner said.
Private oil firms want to be able to book reserves for their
balance sheets, as investors look closely at that figure when
assessing a company's health.
Analysts say oil theft by criminal gangs who illegally tap
Pemex oil pipelines is a bigger concern to oil companies looking
to invest in Mexico than accidents at installations, and point
out that other countries are riskier to operate in.
"International oil companies go to Iraq, so they can easily
come to Mexico as long as it is sufficiently profitable," said
Miriam Grunstein, an energy specialist at Mexico City's CIDE
research center.
She said safety concerns over the blast at Pemex's
headquarters could even give foreign oil companies leverage to
negotiate more operational control over any deep sea exploration
ventures with Pemex in future.
MISMANAGEMENT, UNDER-INVESTMENT
Mexico's government has warned that without a major energy
reform that opens up the industry to private investment, the
world's No.7 oil producer and a top supplier to the United
States could become a net crude importer itself by 2018.
It had aimed to present its energy bill in the first half of
the year, and Pena Nieto said in December he expected it to be
approved by the end of 2013.
However, some lawmakers and industry insiders believe the
timetable could slip as the government seeks to avoid any
suggestion it is trying to capitalize on the blast.
And a state election in Baja California in July, in which
the opposition National Action Party, or PAN, looks set to lose
control of one of its strongholds, could strain a cross-party
pact aimed at building consensus over reforms.
Unions and left-leaning politicians are focused on
maintaining state control of national oil assets and are
unlikely to make a fuss about Pemex's safety record.
Leftist politician Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who was the
runner up in last year's presidential election and then broke
with his party, is handing out cartoon pamphlets casting Pena
Nieto's energy reform plan as a fire sale of Mexican resources.
The explosion in the middle of Mexico City follows a raft of
past deadly blasts and underscores years of under-investment in
the state-run giant, which has struggled under a heavy tax
burden and years of mismanagement.
"We need ... to put in place measures, security protocols
that are better supervised to ensure they work," Senate
vice-president Jose Rosas Aispuro from the conservative PAN told
Reuters.
The lion's share of Pemex's profits pass straight to the
government, funding about a third of the federal budget. As a
hulking state money-maker it is unaccountable to shareholders or
regulatory filings required of the private sector.
Pemex typically under-spends its peers when it comes to
investment in existing and new infrastructure. Last year, it
planned to invest about $19 billion across its businesses, less
than half the total amount budgeted for investment by Petrobras.
For 2012, Pemex said its refining unit expected to spend
about 29 percent of its almost 46 million peso investment
budget on industrial safety and environmental projects. Pemex
does not disclose the safety budget of its other four business
units.
Pemex's corporate unit had a budget of 700 million pesos for
capital expenditure last year.
The government and Pemex have been at pains to cast the
blast as a freak accident.
"This is a totally isolated event," Pemex's chief financial
officer, Mario Beauregard, told investors.
David Penchyna, a senator from Pena Nieto's ruling
Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and president of the
Senate energy commission, said the blast at Pemex's headquarters
was no reason in itself to revise protocols.
"It is a tragedy ... but there's no reason it should speed
up or slow down a structural reform," he said.
Pemex has been plagued by deadly accidents and safety lapses
over the years.
Some 30 people were killed and dozens more were injured last
year in a fire at a Pemex gas storage facility in the northern
state of Tamaulipas, while 22 people were killed in 2007 at an
accident on an oil platform.
In one of the worst accidents in memory, a blast at a liquid
petroleum gas plant on the northern outskirts of Mexico City in
1984 killed at least 650 people.
And yet bound together by a very strong union bitterly
opposed to the idea of privatization, workers remain fiercely
loyal to Pemex, seeing it as a cornerstone of national pride.
"What can I say? I can't speak for what I didn't see and
don't know," said Gloria Garcia, 53, who works in Pemex's
telecoms department and whose son, who worked in human
resources, was killed in the explosion on Jan. 31.
"Right now, we have support for all we need," she added.
"The union has always supported us."
(Additional reporting by David Alire Garcia, Elinor Comlay,
Alexandra Alper, Miguel Gutierrez, Dave Graham, Ana Isabel
Martinez and Adriana Barrera; Editing by Kieran Murray and
Andrea Ricci)