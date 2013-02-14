MEXICO CITY Feb 13 The legal framework
governing Mexico's state-run energy sector will require major
changes if the country is to boost production and attract
significant private investment, a top official for oil major
Royal Dutch Shell said.
Alberto de la Fuente, president of Shell Mexico, said
far-reaching energy reforms are needed to maximize the domestic
sector's potential as the government overhauls state oil
monopoly Pemex.
Mexico nationalized its oil industry in 1938, and deep
reform would require changes to the constitution.
"The more open the regime that's proposed, the broader and
deeper the reform," de la Fuente told Reuters in an interview
this week. "Without a doubt that will attract more investment to
Mexico. In that sense, a constitutional reform would surely
bring more investment," he said.
New President Enrique Pena Nieto of the centrist
Institutional Revolutionary Party has said energy reform aimed
at luring private capital will be a top priority this year.
Mexico's government relies on oil revenues to fund about a third
of the federal budget, and the heavy tax burden has limited
Pemex's ability to fund new projects and raise output.
"I do believe that Mexico should hurry up," de la Fuente
said, adding that if reforms are delayed for years the country's
energy wealth could be squandered if energy prices fall.
Mexico, the world's No. 7 oil producer and a top exporter to
the United States, has seen crude output decline about a quarter
from a peak of 3.4 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2004 to
around 2.6 million bpd last year.
Last month, Mexico's energy minister warned that Mexico
could become a net oil importer as early as 2018 if major new
oil finds cannot be developed. The country's oil
consumption averaged around 2 million bpd over 2006 to 2011,
according to BP's Statistical Review of World Energy 2012.
The government wants Pemex to tap the expertise and
technology of private companies in areas like deep sea
exploration, in which the state company has little experience.
"Without a doubt, our competitive advantage is in deep
waters," said Shell's de la Fuente. "Difficult places are the
ones we like."
Pemex estimates that there are up to 29 billion barrels of
oil equivalent in its territorial waters in the Gulf of Mexico,
more than half of the country's potential reserves and from
which it has yet to extract any commercial quantities of oil.
Pemex has said it is interested in contracting private
companies to help it tap the deepwater riches.
Mexico's constitution mandates that the state is the sole
operator for exploration and production projects, and the sole
owner of hydrocarbons, provisions widely viewed as inhibiting
oil major participation in the sector.
Shell currently owns an interest in more than 423 licensed
blocks in U.S. territorial waters in the Gulf of Mexico,
including six major offshore facilities. In 2010, the company's
Gulf of Mexico production totaled about 225,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day.
De la Fuente notes that Shell operates in Iraq, where the
oil is also entirely owned by the state.
"We work in Iraq, where in the final analysis we receive
payment per barrel of the petroleum we extract, but the reserves
aren't ours, they belong to Iraq," he said. "In the (U.S.) Gulf
of Mexico it's not like that, and we're in both places."
There is room to improve Mexico's legal framework for
energy, even if constitutional reform proves politically
elusive, he said, stressing he was not offering Mexico advice.
"If you don't reform the constitution but you have a
structure of secondary laws that are well constructed and that
bring clarity to the regime and make it competitive, that could
also work," he said.
Pemex was shaken on Jan. 31 when 37 people were killed in a
basement gas blast at its Mexico City headquarters, the latest
in a string of deadly accidents. Industry experts have said the
safety won't put private companies off investing in the sector
given the chance.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Adriana Barrera; Editing
by Simon Gardner and Tom Hogue)