MEXICO CITY Feb 16 Mexico's state-owned Pemex
oil monopoly evacuated a unit of its Cadereyta hospital in the
eastern state of Nuevo Leon after a short circuit produced
smoke, which did not cause injuries, the company said on
Saturday night.
The incident, described in a tweet from Pemex, came just
weeks after an explosion in Pemex's Mexico City
headquarters killed at least 37 people. Authorities have said
the blast was likely caused by a gas leak, but they are still
investigating.
