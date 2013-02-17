MEXICO CITY Feb 16 Mexico's state-owned Pemex
oil monopoly evacuated a unit of its Cadereyta hospital in the
eastern state of Nuevo Leon after a short circuit in ceiling
wiring produced smoke, the company said on Saturday night,
adding there were no injuries.
The incident "was controlled without major damage," Pemex
said in a tweet. In a statement shortly afterward, the company
said the short circuit occurred just before 7 p.m. local time
and firefighters evacuated 10 patients and 36 hospital workers.
Late last month, an explosion in Pemex's Mexico
City headquarters killed at least 37 people. Authorities have
said the blast was likely caused by a gas leak, but they are
still investigating.