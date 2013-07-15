MEXICO CITY, July 15 Mexico's state oil monopoly, Pemex, said on Monday that a pipeline fuel oil leak at the country's largest refinery has not harmed local communities or affected production.

Technicians at the Salina Cruz refinery in southern Oaxaca state continued to work on the pipeline repairs, according to a statement issued by Pemex, while a company official told Reuters the lead has not affected operations at the facility.

The refinery in the port in Oaxaca state can process up to 330,000 barrels of crude per day and is slated to get a $4 billion revamping, boosting capacity by 9 percent, its head of refining said in May.