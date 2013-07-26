By Gabriel Stargardter
MEXICO CITY, July 26 Mexican state oil monopoly
Pemex on Friday posted its steepest loss since 2011,
hurt by lower crude export prices and a stronger peso.
Pemex posted a loss of 49 billion pesos ($3.8 billion) in
the second quarter compared with a year earlier loss of 33.6
billion ($2.6 billion), according to a statement. It was the
company's biggest loss since the third quarter of 2011.
The announcement comes just weeks before the government is
due to unveil a plan for a major overhaul of the oil industry
aimed at attracting more private capital.
Pemex, a symbol of Mexican self-sufficiency since the
industry was nationalized in 1938, is struggling to reverse a
decline in crude output, which has fallen by a quarter since
peaking at 3.4 million barrels per day in 2004.
Pemex said it pumped an average 2.52 million barrels per day
(bpd) over the April-June period, down 1.1 percent from the same
period last year.
Carlos Morales, head of Pemex's exploration and production
arm, said in a conference call with analysts that the company
would still be able to reach a goal of lifting production
slightly to 2.541 million bpd by the end of the year.
Mexico's government relies heavily on oil revenues that fund
around a third of the federal budget, and Pemex often operates
at a loss due to a heavy tax burden.
Mexico is a major exporter to the United States, but has to
import nearly half of its gasoline due to a lack of domestic
refining capacity.
Revenues during the April-June period were 393.2 billion
pesos, the company said, down 3.2 percent from last year.
REFORM
Oil prices have fallen since last year and the peso has
strengthened against the dollar, crimping the company's revenues
as measured in Mexican currency.
Earlier this week a top Mexican lawmaker said the proposal
to overhaul Pemex will be presented next month, with President
Enrique Pena Nieto favoring constitutional reform that would
allow private investment into the sector.
David Penchyna, leader of the Senate's energy committee and
a member of Pena Nieto's Institutional Revolutionary Party
(PRI), said he favors allowing concessions to attract big
investors, which would be a major departure for Mexico.
Though Pemex is allowed to contract out to third parties for
a wide variety of oilfield services, payment for work as a
percentage of production or profits is strictly prohibited by
the existing legal framework - an obstacle many believe is
strangling Mexico's oil and gas production.