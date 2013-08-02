MEXICO CITY Aug 2 A massive explosion that
killed nearly 40 people in late January at state oil company
Pemex's Mexico City headquarters was caused by a gas buildup,
Mexico's attorney general's office said on Friday, ruling out
foul play.
A six-month investigation confirmed a preliminary conclusion
that the Jan. 31 explosion that collapsed several floors of the
headquarters' B2 building, which contained archived documents,
was caused by faulty building design that provided poor
ventilation in the basement area.
Methane from the soil and other gases collecting in the
basement of the building for years with no ventilation, in
addition to fumes from industrial solvents stored there, were
accidentally sparked by workers attempting repairs, the
investigation found.
The conclusion of the investigation comes as Mexico's
Congress is about to launch a debate over energy reform
legislation that aims to overhaul Pemex and the
country's oil, gas and electricity sectors.
President Enrique Pena Nieto's energy reform bill is
expected to be presented to lawmakers early next week.