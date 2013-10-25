MEXICO CITY Oct 25 Mexican state oil monopoly
Pemex posted a sharp loss for the third quarter, the
company said on Thursday in a filing with the Mexican stock
exchange, on lower export volumes, weaker crude prices and
foreign exchange losses.
Pemex said it lost 39.2 billion pesos ($2.98 billion) during
the July to September period, compared with a year earlier
profit of 24.54 billion pesos ($1.87 billion).
The company reported third-quarter revenues of 409.3 billion
pesos for the quarter, up 0.09 percent compared with same period
last year.
Third-quarter revenues were 408.9 billion pesos during the
year-earlier period.
Pemex's crude export sales fell to 173.8 billion pesos
($13.4 billion), the company said.
Mexico's government relies heavily on oil revenues to fund
about a third of the federal budget.
For the quarter, Pemex said its tax burden was 226.1 billion
pesos ($17.4 billion), compared to 223.4 billion pesos
previously reported for the same period last year.
Mexico is the world's No. 10 oil producer and a major
exporter to the United States but has to import nearly half of
its gasoline due to a lack of domestic refining capacity.
The company said that average oil production reached 2.506
million barrels per day for the quarter.
Crude oil production has fallen by a quarter from a 3.4
million barrel per day peak in 2004.
In August, President Enrique Pena Nieto proposed a broad
energy reform that would overhaul the domestic industry under
state control since 1938 by luring more private investment and
creating a new profit-sharing contract regime.
Last month, Pena Nieto separately pitched a new, lower tax
structure for Pemex.
The controversial proposals are expected to be voted on by
the Congress later this year.