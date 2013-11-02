MEXICO CITY Nov 2 Plans by Mexico's state-run
oil monopoly Pemex to build a new $10 billion refinery in the
eastern state of Hidalgo do not appear in the company's updated
five-year business plan, but a Pemex spokesperson said on
Saturday that the project has not been formally canceled.
While some local media was reporting that the refinery
project had been canceled, Pemex said it had not made any such
announcement.
"We have not said the project is being terminated," said a
Pemex spokesperson, speaking on condition of anonymity in
accordance with company policy.
First announced in 2008, the construction of the new Tula
refinery with a planned processing capacity of 250,000 barrels
per day (bpd) of crude oil has been plagued by delays.
To date, only a wall enclosing the perimeter of the project
has been completed at Tula, 51 miles (82 km) north of Mexico
City.
In September, Pemex announced a $3.5 billion expansion of
the existing refinery at Tula, the country's second biggest,
near the planned the location for the new refinery.
The existing Tula refinery can process 325,000 bpd.
Pemex's updated 184-page business plan was issued on Friday
and details projects from the company's four subsidiaries from
2014 through 2018.
The plan does note that gasoline projects at Pemex's Tula
and Salamanca refineries "will suffer major deviations due to
disagreements over the allocation process and poor contractor
performance," but does not further detail the plans for the Tula
refinery.