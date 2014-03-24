MEXICO CITY, March 24 Mexico's state oil company
Pemex has asked to keep 83 percent of its proven and probable
reserves under a landmark energy overhaul that will open the way
to more private investment, the government's oil regulator said
on Monday.
Pemex has asked to keep fields where it already has
production operations or where it has invested in exploration,
the National Hydrocarbons Commission said in a statement posted
on its website.
It is only asking to keep rights to 31 percent of
"prospective resources," the statement said, giving up the
remainder to be auctioned off by the government to private
companies.
Earlier on Monday, Pemex board member Fluvio Ruiz told
Reuters that Pemex has asked to keep ultra-deep water
exploration areas in the Perdido Fold Belt and the Lakach gas
field project.
