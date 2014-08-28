MEXICO CITY Aug 28 Mexican state-owned oil
company Pemex wants to launch light crude oil imports later this
year, potentially reaching up to 70,000 barrels per day (bpd)
and aimed at boosting refinery output, the head of its
commercial arm said.
The imports would mark an abrupt shift from a decades-old
devotion to crude oil self-sufficiency in Mexico, long a major
exporter to the United States. It also comes after a sweeping
energy sector overhaul which seeks to reverse many years of
declining output and export volumes.
"Our objective is that (crude imports) will begin this
year," said Jose Manuel Carrera, chief executive officer of PMI
Comercio Internacional, Pemex's oil trading arm.
His comments are the strongest signals to date on both the
timing and potential volumes of light crude imports to Mexico.
Carrera said light crude imports could range between 35,000
bpd and 70,000 bpd, or around 5 to 10 percent of the crude oil
each of Mexico's six domestic refineries process.
"That's a reasonable (volume) to begin with," he added,
emphasizing that the amount could vary depending on which Pemex
refineries add light crude to their mix.
Mexico, the world's 10th-largest crude oil producer, has
very rarely imported the commodity. Still, it must import about
half of its gasoline due to ailing refinery output at home.
Carrera said the light crude imports could arrive via a
crude swap or a direct import agreement with the United States,
depending on specific approval from the U.S. Commerce
Department.
He described U.S. crude prices as "very attractive," but he
said PMI is also analyzing light crudes from other countries.
While U.S. companies Pioneer Natural Resources and
Enterprise Products Partners have secured permission to
ship a type of ultralight oil known as condensate to foreign
buyers, Carrera all but ruled out the possibility.
"Condensate is not necessarily what Mexico needs. It needs
crude," he said.
The United States is enjoying an unprecedented oil boom due
in large part to surging shale oil production in places like the
Eagle Ford Formation in south Texas, but Carrera said Mexico
might not opt to buy U.S. shale oil.
"It could be shale oil or ... it could be conventional
American oil," said Carrera, specifically mentioning West Texas
Intermediate light crude as a possibility.
Pemex exported a total of 1.02 million bpd of crude oil last
month, and about 73 percent, or 744,000 bpd, is shipped to the
United States, which is increasingly energy independent.
U.S.-bound crude shipments have fallen 44 percent over the
past decade.
Still, Carrera said the bulk of Mexican crude will continue
to go to refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast, and that export
volumes to growing Asian export markets China, India and Japan
will remain steady through 2015.
