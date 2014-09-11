(Updates with output details)
MEXICO CITY, Sept 11 Mexico state-run oil
company Pemex on Thursday said it will invest nearly
$5.5 billion in expanding the country's largest natural gas
pipeline, building a fertilizer plant and boosting output of
cleaner-burning gasoline and diesel.
Pemex said it would spend $2.5 billion on the second phase
of the Los Ramones pipeline, which will eventually run from the
U.S.-Mexico border to central Mexico to help satisfy growing
demand for gas by boosting cheap imports from the United States.
It will also invest $2.8 billion on upgrading five of its
six refineries to process cleaner fuel, as well as $184 million
on a fertilizer plant.
Pemex currently has to import about half of its gasoline and
diesel needs due to lacking domestic capacity.
Pemex aims to produce some 360,000 barrels per day in new
output of cleaner-burning gasoline and diesel. It was not clear
whether the increase implied lower production of conventional
fuels.
"We expect to have the ultra-low-sulfur diesel plants in
production toward the end of 2017," Pemex Chief Executive
Officer Emilio Lozoya said.
Pemex says the new diesel project will reduce sulfur
contamination of the air by 28.3 tonnes a day from the five
refineries, in a bid to boost the company's environmental image
following a major crude oil spill into a river in Nuevo Leon
state last month.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Ana Isabel Martinez;
Editing by Jonathan Oatis)