MEXICO CITY Dec 19 Mexico's state oil company Pemex is renegotiating service contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars in a drive to cut costs as it grapples with falling crude prices, its chief executive said.

Pemex has posted eight consecutive quarters of multibillion-dollar losses as output and exports have both dropped, but is pinning its hopes for a turnaround on a major energy reform finalized earlier this year.

International benchmark Brent crude for February delivery traded at about $60 a barrel on Friday, down nearly by half since June.

Mexico's main crude export mix is worth even less, trading around $51 a barrel on Friday, while Pemex's average production costs are about $22 per barrel, Chief Executive Officer Emilio Lozoya said.

"We're embarked on a strategy to lower our costs," Lozoya told Reuters in an interview late on Thursday in the boardroom of Pemex's Mexico City headquarters.

"This basically means renegotiating terms for a lot of service contracts that were awarded when the prices were very high," he said.

The 40-year-old chief executive said other projects will be delayed, but would not specify which, or the expected savings from revised contractual terms.

While the energy reform approved by Congress in August ended the company's decades-long monopoly, it also paves the way for the first-ever tie-ups with international oil companies that will allow Pemex's investment dollars to go further.

The first three joint ventures with oil majors in shallow water fields should be announced in January, Lozoya said, while another 11 oilfield service contracts currently held by companies like Mexican conglomerate Alfa and Britain's Petrofac will likely be migrated to new exploration and production contracts by February.

The government expects the energy reform to attract more than $50 billion in new private and foreign investment by 2018, including about $32 billion via the new partnerships with outside companies.

Lozoya, who managed a private equity fund prior to serving as a foreign policy adviser to then-presidential candidate Enrique Pena Nieto, said Pemex was not replacing retiring staff as it seeks to reduce labor costs.

"Since the start of this administration ... our total number of employees is not growing," he said. He would not say whether Pemex will lay off workers. (Editing by Simon Gardner and Gunna Dickson)