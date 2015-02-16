(Adds quote, background on refinery and fuel projects)
By Ana Isabel Martinez
MEXICO CITY Feb 16 Mexico's state-run oil
company Pemex said on Monday it will delay execution
of capital projects including major refinery reconfigurations
and ultra-low sulfur fuel projects amid slumping crude prices.
"The (budget) adjustment is of sufficient size that the
execution of the major projects is being deferred," the company
said in a statement, but gave no details or expected cost
savings.
The statement noted the company's board of directors last
week approved cuts of 62 billion pesos ($4.16 billion), or a
reduction of 11.5 percent compared to the budget authorized by
Congress.
The company has previously said it would add deep conversion
coking units to three of its six domestic refineries. The
upgrades would boost refineries at Salina Cruz, in southern
Oaxaca state; Tula, in central Hidalgo state; and Salamanca, in
central Guanajuato state.
The three refinery upgrades were part of a $20 billion
investment package that also included the cleaner fuels
initiative.
Pemex, which is set to compete head on with private oil
companies for the first time in decades following a sweeping
energy overhaul enacted last year, is also renegotiating service
contracts in an effort to cut costs, the statement added.
CEO Emilio Lozoya first mentioned plans to rework the terms
of hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of oilfield service
contracts in December.
In September, the company said it would invest $2.8 billion
to upgrade five domestic refineries to be able to produce
ultra-low sulfur diesel designed to reduce air pollution.
($1 = 14.9140 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by James Dalgleish)