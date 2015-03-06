BRIEF-Hyduke to acquire Avalanche Metal Industries Ltd
* Hyduke to acquire structural steel manufacturer avalanche Metal Industries Ltd of Kelowna, B.C.
MEXICO CITY, March 6 Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex said on Friday that it had contained a fire at its Miguel Hidalgo refinery and that the facility was back to normal operations.
No workers were injured, and the facility near the city of Tula in central Hidalgo state sustained only minor damages, the company said in a statement.
The morning fire ignited in a leaking hydrogen compressor at the refinery's residual hydrodesulfurization plant.
The refinery, Pemex's second-biggest, has a crude processing capacity of 315,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
CARACAS, April 3 Venezuela's central bank is negotiating about $500 million in financing with a New York-based investment fund by using PDVSA bonds as collateral to help meet almost $3 billion in debt payments coming due in April, a lawmaker said on Monday.