BRIEF-Tango Mining updates on production at Oena Diamond Mine
* During one month period ending 20 March, total of 307.94 carats were produced & sold with an average price of US$875 per carat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY May 4 Crude oil exports and output fell in March for Mexican oil company Pemex, just as the state-run producer is opening up to competition for the first time in decades.
Pemex's crude exports fell nearly 6 percent in March, while crude production was down 0.5 percent compared with February figures, the company said on Monday.
Average crude oil exports in March reached 1.228 million barrels per day (bpd), the lowest since October. Crude production in March averaged 2.319 million bpd, the third lowest monthly number since 1986, according to Pemex data.
Crude production has fallen about a third over the past decade from a peak of 3.38 million bpd, while shipments are down nearly 40 percent over the same period.
Pemex expects 2015 crude output to average 2.288 million bpd, down from a previous forecast of 2.4 million bpd.
Mexico's Congress enacted a sweeping energy reform last year that ended Pemex's decades-long monopoly of oil production, and allowed the company to enter joint venture partnerships.
The reform aims to boost flagging output by attracting billions of dollars in private investment from the new contracts. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia. Editing by Andre Grenon)
SANTIAGO, April 5 Freeport McMoRan Inc is awaiting final details on a temporary export permit in Indonesia, which would end a 12-week ban that has cost the world's biggest publicly traded copper company nearly $1 billion in lost revenues, its top executives told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.