BRIEF-Nokia proposes Horan and Kozel as new board members
* says proposes Jeanette Horan and Edward Kozel to be elected as new members of the board of directors
GUADALAJARA, Mexico, June 10 Mexican state-run oil and gas company Pemex said on Wednesday it had made major shallow water oil and gas discoveries in the southern Gulf of Mexico believed to hold around 350 million barrels of crude oil equivalent.
Pemex's Chief Executive Emilio Lozoya said the new discoveries could generate 200,000 barrels per day worth of oil production relatively quickly. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
ZURICH, March 30 Novartis AG on Wednesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has agreed to accelerate its review of the Swiss drugmaker's CTL019 therapy for young patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.