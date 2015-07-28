MEXICO CITY, July 28 Mexico's state-run oil company Pemex reported a wider second-quarter loss on Tuesday.

Losses for the quarter were 84.572 billion pesos ($5.388 billion), compared with a loss of 52.226 billion pesos in the year-earlier period, the company said in a statement.

Revenue fell to 308.9 billion pesos, down 24.5 percent from 409 billion pesos in the second quarter last year.

($1 = 15.6950 pesos at end June) (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)