MEXICO CITY, July 28 Mexico's state-run oil company Pemex reported a wider second-quarter loss on Tuesday.
Losses for the quarter were 84.572 billion pesos ($5.388 billion), compared with a loss of 52.226 billion pesos in the year-earlier period, the company said in a statement.
Revenue fell to 308.9 billion pesos, down 24.5 percent from 409 billion pesos in the second quarter last year.
($1 = 15.6950 pesos at end June) (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
