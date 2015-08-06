MEXICO CITY Aug 6 Mexico's national oil company
Pemex said on Thursday it had fired an employee of its
exploration and production unit after uncovering a conflict of
interest tied to a service contract valued at about $27 million.
Pemex, which has been battling longstanding corruption
allegations, said the employee, Jose Aroldo de Hoyos, was in
charge of managing a contract for the installation of flexible
tubing at oil wells while also serving as partner at a company
that was subcontracted to work on the same project.
The contract was awarded to a consortium made up of Chamsa
Grupo Corporativo and Mava Group, and de Hoyos was a partner at
subcontractor Encino Integrated Services, as was Mava Group
President Eduardo Javier Natividad.
"Despite the obvious conflict of interest that de Hoyos had,
he did not recuse himself from overseeing the contract that
benefited his partner," Pemex said in a statement, adding that
de Hoyos had been removed from his position at the state-run oil
giant and prohibited from returning to the company for 10 years.
In a separate incident announced last month, Pemex staffers
sought a 10 million peso ($611,620) bribe plus a couple of
trucks from another contractor.
Earlier this year, a Reuters investigation revealed that
more than 100 Pemex contracts signed between 2003 and 2012 and
worth nearly $12 billion were flagged by a federal audit office
as having serious problems, but the company almost always
disregarded the warnings.
($1 = 16.3500 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Paul Simao)