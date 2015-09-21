UPDATE 1-Rig contractor Ocean RIG files for bankruptcy protection in U.S.
March 28 Ocean RIG UDW Inc, a Cyprus-based rig contractor, filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in a U.S. court amid a deep and prolonged downturn in the industry.
MEXICO CITY, Sept 21 Mexico's state-owned oil company said on Monday that it is dealing with a fire at its Tula refinery, and added the incident had not impacted output but one worker was injured.
The company said in a post on its Twitter page that the fire occurred at the refinery's Hidros 1 plant. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
MOSCOW, March 28 Russia and Iran will continue cooperation in reducing oil output in order to stabilise the global energy market, according to a joint statement signed by both countries on Tuesday. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Jack Stubbs)