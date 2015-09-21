(Adds comments from Pemex that fire has been extinguished)
MEXICO CITY, Sept 21 Mexico's state-owned oil
company Pemex said on Monday that it is has extinguished a fire
at its Tula refinery, the latest in a string of accidents at the
company's facilities, and added the incident had not impacted
output but one worker was injured.
The fire occurred at a heater within the refinery's Hidros 1
plant, a so-called hydrotreater that uses hydrogen to remove
impurities in the refining process, the company said in a
statement.
"The fire lasted less than one hour. There was no major
damage," said a Pemex spokesman who declined to be named in line
with company policy. He said it is not yet known what caused the
blaze.
Local television footage of the fire showed a thick black
plume of smoke rising up into the sky.
The Tula refinery, located in central Hidalgo state, is the
country's second largest with a capacity to process 315,000
barrels of crude oil per day.
(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and David Alire Garcia;
Editing by Diane Craft)