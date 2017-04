MEXICO CITY Oct 7 Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex said on Tuesday that it was working to control a gas leak at the Sihil A platform in the Gulf of Mexico.

Eighty-five workers have been evacuated, Pemex said in a tweet, but there were no injuries and no fire has been reported.

The leak started around at around 0200 GMT, or 9 pm local time, a Pemex spokesman said. (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein and Jean Luis Arce; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)