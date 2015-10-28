MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Mexico's state oil company Pemex said on Wednesday it had received a license from the United States to import U.S. light crude to be refined at Mexican refineries in exchange for its own heavier crude oil.

The terms of the license will allow Pemex to import U.S. light crude from October for one year, with the limit capped at 75,000 barrels per day, the company said.

