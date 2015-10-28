MOVES-RBC names Jim Pettigrew chairman of its European board
March 23 Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) named Jim Pettigrew chairman of the board of RBC Europe Ltd, replacing John Roberts, who retired after holding the position for eight years.
MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Mexico's state-run oil company Pemex reported a steep third-quarter loss on Wednesday of 167 billion pesos ($9.9 billion), hurt by weak oil prices and a sharp depreciation of the Mexican peso.
Pemex said in a statement that total sales for the July to September period were 313 billion pesos, with earnings before earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of 119 billion pesos.
($1 = 16.933 pesos at end-September) (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)
March 23 Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) named Jim Pettigrew chairman of the board of RBC Europe Ltd, replacing John Roberts, who retired after holding the position for eight years.
* Pdf 1: Keppel Corporation Limited (Keppel Land To Collaborate On Investment Opportunities With Vietnam's State Capital Investment Corp)