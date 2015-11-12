MEXICO CITY Nov 11 Mexican state-owned oil
company Pemex and its union agreed to reduce generous
pension benefits for workers, the company said on Wednesday, in
a move that will improve Pemex's balance sheet amid low prices
and slumping output.
The new pension scheme allows the company to pass part of
its nearly $90 billion unfunded pension liability to the
government.
A landmark energy overhaul finalized last year permitted the
Mexican government to absorb a portion of the pension liability
provided it negotiated a leaner scheme with the union.
According to the deal, Pemex employees who have been at the
company for less than 15 years will be able to retire with 100
percent benefits after reaching 60 years of age and completing
30 years at the oil giant.
Formerly, workers could retire on full benefits at age 55
with 30 years at the company.
Under the plan, new employees will have individual accounts
funded by contributions from both the worker and the company,
Pemex said, adding that current unionized workers can also opt
into the scheme.
($1 = 16.6962 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Leslie Adler)