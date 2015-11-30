MEXICO CITY Nov 30 Mexico's state-owned oil
company Pemex has entered into a partnership with Global Water
Development Partners (GWDP) that aims to invest $800 million in
water treatment infrastructure projects, the Mexican company
said in a statement on Monday.
The partnership will focus on storage and residual water
treatment projects at Pemex oil production areas both onshore
and offshore as well as at refineries and petrochemical plants,
the statement said.
It was not immediately clear how much funding each entity
would contribute, or which specific projects will be launched
first.
GWDP was established last year by U.S.-based Blackstone
Energy Partners, the firm's energy-focused private equity
business, and is owned by funds managed by the investment firm,
according to Blackstone's website.
