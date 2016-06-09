UPDATE 3-Shell nears another $5 bln in sales to ease debt load
* Renewable energy spending capped at below $1 bln (Recasts, adds details, CFO, CEO, investor quotes, updates shares)
MEXICO CITY, June 9 Mexico's Pemex will present to its board this week its first possible deep-water tie-up with oil firms in the Trion field, according to people familiar with the matter, another major step in the opening up of its oil and gas industry.
The first proposed "farm out," which allows Pemex to develop deep-water fields alongside oil companies, will be focused on the Trion field, located in the Perdido area near the U.S. border. The field has proven, probable and possible (3P) reserves of 305 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe).
Three people familiar with the matter told Reuters of the plan. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Dave Graham)
* Renewable energy spending capped at below $1 bln (Recasts, adds details, CFO, CEO, investor quotes, updates shares)
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Petroleo Brasileiro SA remains undecided about the sale of some refineries, a sign Brazil's state-controlled oil company might be leaning toward forming partnerships by offering stakes in some of them, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 2 Shell made more money than Exxon Mobil in the second half of 2016, despite the Anglo-Dutch oil major's annual profit hitting its lowest level in more than a decade as it grappled with a deep downturn.