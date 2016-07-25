(Adds detail on restarting production, background)
MEXICO CITY, July 25 Mexico's state-owned oil
company Pemex said on Monday its Cadereyta refinery
partially restarted operations on Sunday, allowing it to resume
production.
The refinery in the northern state of Nuevo Leon has started
producing gasoline, said a Pemex official who declined to be
identified, citing company policy.
Cadereyta, one of Pemex's six domestic refineries, can
process up to 275,000 barrels of crude oil per day.
It was shut down last Tuesday following what the company
described as a shortage of water needed to supply the plant's
boilers.
The prospect of a prolonged shutdown prompted the company
begin evaluating the need for additional imports to compensate
for lost production at the facility, which so far this year has
averaged about 66,000 bpd of Pemex's Magna gasoline and 41,000
bpd of ultra low sulfur diesel.
(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and David Alire Garcia;
Editing by Richard Chang)