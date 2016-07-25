(Adds detail on restarting production, background)

MEXICO CITY, July 25 Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex said on Monday its Cadereyta refinery partially restarted operations on Sunday, allowing it to resume production.

The refinery in the northern state of Nuevo Leon has started producing gasoline, said a Pemex official who declined to be identified, citing company policy.

Cadereyta, one of Pemex's six domestic refineries, can process up to 275,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

It was shut down last Tuesday following what the company described as a shortage of water needed to supply the plant's boilers.

The prospect of a prolonged shutdown prompted the company begin evaluating the need for additional imports to compensate for lost production at the facility, which so far this year has averaged about 66,000 bpd of Pemex's Magna gasoline and 41,000 bpd of ultra low sulfur diesel.