MEXICO CITY Nov 7 Mexico's state oil company
Pemex plans to ramp up crude processing to 920,000-960,000
barrels per day (bpd) by the end of the year, after refining hit
the lowest levels in at least five years in September following
a series of plant stoppages.
Carlos Murrieta, director general of Pemex's industrial
transformation subsidiary, said on Monday that the company would
spend around $120 million by year-end on maintenance at 24 units
halted at its six domestic refineries.
"We are making a big effort to designate resources that we
are moving from different parts toward maintenance ... and our
expectation is to reach levels above 1.1 million bpd by
March/April," the official said in a telephone interview with
Reuters.
(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing by Natalie Schachar;
Editing by Simon Gardner)