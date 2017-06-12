(Adds Pemex comment)
MEXICO CITY, June 12 Mexico's antitrust watchdog
has fined a division of state-owned oil company Pemex
for failing to establish a competitive fuel market, the agency
said on Monday.
Pemex's Industrial Transformation unit, responsible for a
range of refining and transport activities, was fined nearly
369 million pesos ($20.3 million) for the "possible commission
of a monopolistic practice ... in the diesel market."
According to a statement from the Federal Economic
Competition Commission (Cofece), the Pemex unit has not complied
with its obligations following a 2014 energy reform to refrain
from offering discretional benefits for selected buyers and not
arbitrarily suspend some sales and marketing contracts.
The Cofece decision can be challenged by Pemex within 15
days of being notified of the fine.
Pemex, which has 15 work days to challenge the ruling, said
it respected Cofece's decision, but said it was incomplete and
would fight it once it had conducted a full analysis of the
resolution.
($1 = 18.1430 pesos)
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Adriana Barrera; Editing
by Dan Grebler and Lisa Shumaker)