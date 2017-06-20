(Adds background on Mexican gasoline refinement)

By Ana Isabel Martinez

MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.

Pemex is still evaluating the extent of the damage from the fire at the Salina Cruz refinery in the state of Oaxaca and does not know when production will resume, said the source. He did not know how much gasoline Pemex would import.

For over a year Pemex has been searching for investment partners to boost the aging facility's productivity, but with no takers to date. It has a capacity of 330,000 barrels per day.

This year through April, Pemex imported 489,700 barrels per day of gasoline on average, while it produced 317,900 barrels per day of gasoline, according to company figures.

Most of Pemex's gasoline imports come from the United States. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Sandra Maler)