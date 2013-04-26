MEXICO CITY, April 26 Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex posted a loss in the first quarter, compared to a profit during the same period a year ago, hurt by weaker exports, lower crude oil and refined product prices and a stronger peso, the company said on Friday.

The company lost 4.39 billion pesos ($356 million), a sharp reversal compared to a profit of 40.397 billion Mexican pesos in the same period last year, the company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

Prices for Mexican crude fell on the year 6.0 percent to an average of $104.72 per barrel for the quarter, Pemex said.

The oil giant's revenues fell 3.7 percent to 396.2 billion pesos. Oil exports for the quarter fell 2.5 percent due to greater domestic demand, the company added.

The company paid 224.17 billion pesos in taxes overall in the quarter, compared to 246.59 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

Mexico's government relies heavily on oil revenues which fund around a third of the federal budget and Pemex usually operates at a loss due to a heavy tax burden.

Mexico is the world's No. 7 oil producer and a major exporter to the United States, but has to import nearly half of its gasoline due to a lack of domestic refining capacity.

The company said that average oil production reached 2.544 million barrels per day (bpd) for the quarter.