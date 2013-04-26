MEXICO CITY, April 26 Mexico's state oil
monopoly Pemex posted a loss in the first quarter,
compared to a profit during the same period a year ago, hurt by
weaker exports, lower crude oil and refined product prices and a
stronger peso, the company said on Friday.
The company lost 4.39 billion pesos ($356 million), a sharp
reversal compared to a profit of 40.397 billion Mexican pesos in
the same period last year, the company said in a filing with the
Mexican stock exchange.
Prices for Mexican crude fell on the year 6.0 percent to an
average of $104.72 per barrel for the quarter, Pemex said.
The oil giant's revenues fell 3.7 percent to 396.2 billion
pesos. Oil exports for the quarter fell 2.5 percent due to
greater domestic demand, the company added.
The company paid 224.17 billion pesos in taxes overall in
the quarter, compared to 246.59 billion pesos in the
year-earlier quarter.
Mexico's government relies heavily on oil revenues which
fund around a third of the federal budget and Pemex usually
operates at a loss due to a heavy tax burden.
Mexico is the world's No. 7 oil producer and a major
exporter to the United States, but has to import nearly half of
its gasoline due to a lack of domestic refining capacity.
The company said that average oil production reached 2.544
million barrels per day (bpd) for the quarter.