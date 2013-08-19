MEXICO CITY Aug 19 Mexican state oil monopoly
Pemex plans to form a new company to explore for and
exploit shale gas and deep-water crude in the United States as
it seeks to branch out beyond its borders, the company's CEO
said in a newspaper interview.
The company should be set up by the end of the year, Emilio
Lozoya told the Wall Street Journal in an interview published on
Monday. Pemex is struggling to stem a near decade-long slide in
output.
The move comes as President Enrique Pena Nieto seeks to push
through a proposed energy sector overhaul in which Mexico will
open up a range of new and mature oil and gas fields in Mexico
and its waters to private firms.
"Pemex will be starting a new company that will work on the
shale-gas and shale-oil fields in the U.S. and in the deep-water
side of the U.S.," Lozoya told the paper. "We are already
exploring numerous projects."
Pemex already has a stake in the Deer Park refinery in Texas
via a joint venture with Royal Dutch Shell Plc.
Currently under its constitution, Mexico can give private
oil companies neither concessions nor profit-sharing contracts
to exploit either shale gas or deep water crude at home.