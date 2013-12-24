MEXICO CITY Dec 23 Mexico's Pemex
produced 2.513 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in
November, down 1 percent from the previous month, the state-run
oil monopoly said on Monday.
Exports in November rose a slight 0.6 percent from October to
1.2 million bpd, according to data posted on Pemex's website.
Mexico's crude output has fallen by about one quarter since
hitting a peak of 3.4 million bpd in 2004.
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto last week signed into
law a radical reform of the country's energy market, ending a
75-year oil and gas monopoly in the hope of attracting major
investments to increase production.