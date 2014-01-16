BRIEF-Zenith Energy entered into a strategic alliance with Waypoint Solutions
* Zenith energy ltd - entered into a strategic alliance with waypoint solutions, llc
MEXICO CITY Jan 16 Mexico's Pemex will spend up to $475 million to buy and revamp a fertilizer production plant in the eastern state of Veracruz that will allow it to produce up to 990,000 tonnes of urea annually, the state oil monopoly said on Thursday.
The deal between Pemex subsidiary PMI and Minera del Norte subsidiary Agro Nitrogenados would allow the company to supply 75 percent of national demand for urea, Pemex said in a statement. The company said that would replace over $400 million worth of annual imports of urea, which is widely used in fertilizer as a source of nitrogen.
Ammonia, made from natural gas and one of the main inputs in fertilizer production, will be supplied by Pemex's petrochemical complex, located 28 kilometers from the Agro Nitrogenados plant in Cosoleacaque, Veracruz, the company said.
Mexico's president Enrique Pena Nieto pushed an energy overhaul through Congress last year that would allow private investment in the largely state-controlled oil, gas and petrochemical sectors.
LONDON, March 14 Miner-trader Glencore has increased its control of core commodity zinc through a deal with Canada's Trevali in which it is selling shares in two mines and helping to create the first pure zinc company with wide geographical reach.
OSLO, March 14 Norwegian investment firm Aker ASA does not plan to announce any news regarding its holdings in engineering firm Aker Solutions, where it is the top owner, an Aker spokesman said on Tuesday.