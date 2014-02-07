China needs to accelerate nuclear power development to meet 2020 target -ex-official
* First AP1000 due to start late 2017, 4 yrs behind first timeline
MEXICO CITY Feb 7 In a major leadership shakeup for Mexico's national oil company Pemex, the company's exploration and production chief Carlos Morales has resigned, the company's CEO Emilio Lozoya said in a tweet on Friday.
Morales, head of Pemex's exploration and production arm since 2004, has stepped down for "personal reasons" and will be replaced on an interim basis by the division's planning head, Gustavo Hernandez, a Pemex spokesman said.
The change comes after President Enrique Pena Nieto last year pushed through a major overhaul of the state energy sector to open it up to foreign oil majors, but the change was not expected to mark a shift in the company's policies.
* First AP1000 due to start late 2017, 4 yrs behind first timeline
* OPEC cuts could be extended if necessary - Saudi Energy Minister
UNITED NATIONS, March 17 South Sudan's government is mainly to blame for famine in parts of the war-torn country, yet President Salva Kiir is still boosting his forces using millions of dollars from oil sales, according to a confidential United Nations report.