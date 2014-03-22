BRIEF-Layne Christensen sees Q4 2017 revenue $127 mln to $131 mln
* Layne Christensen provides preliminary fiscal 2017 fourth quarter results
MEXICO CITY, March 22 Mexico's state-run oil company Pemex said on Saturday a fire on an offshore platform at its Cantarell field injured three people but has been "totally controlled."
In a post on its Twitter page, Pemex said the fire occurred on the Akal TD platform, part of the sprawling Cantarell shallow water oil field located along the southern rim of the Gulf of Mexico.
Akal is the most productive field within Cantarell, but output last year declined by 90 percent compared to peak production of 2.04 million barrels per day in 2004.
Cantarell was the world's third-biggest oil deposit when it was discovered in the mid-1970s. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by David Gregorio)
* SolidusGold Inc - Parties have mutually agreed to terminate proposed purchase agreement of Northumberland Project in Nevada from Newmont USA Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Achaogen - on march 14, ian friedland, chief medical officer, co agreed on terms of his resignation from his position - sec filing