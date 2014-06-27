MEXICO CITY, June 26 Mexico's state-run oil
company Pemex said on Thursday it had record demand for its
latest local debt issuance which was oversubscribed nearly
four-fold.
Investors aiming to purchase three separate Pemex debt
offerings worth a total of 15 billion pesos ($1.15 billion)
pledged 57.5 billion pesos, or 3.8 times the amount issued,
Pemex said in a statement.
"The total demand registered was the biggest for any local
debt issuance in Pemex history," the company said.
The debt had maturities of some 5 to 11 years.
Late last year, a sweeping energy reform championed by
President Enrique Pena Nieto ended Pemex's 75-year oil and gas
monopoly, paving the way for billions in new private investment
aimed at reversing declining production.
Once the reform is fully implemented, international oil
majors are expected to seek out Pemex as a partner in
potentially lucrative projects that could improve the Mexican
oil giant's own finances.
($1 = 13.0068 Mexican Pesos)
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Ken Wills)