MEXICO CITY, July 9 Mexico state oil giant Pemex said on Wednesday it had selected a consortium that includes Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht to help complete the phase 2 north part of Los Ramones, the country's largest natural gas pipeline.

The pipeline due to run from the U.S.-Mexico border to central Mexico is the country's biggest energy infrastructure investment in decades, and designed to help satisfy growing demand for gas by boosting cheap imports from the United States.

The consortium, which also included Techint, the Italo-Argentine steel and engineering group, and Mexican industrial construction firm Arendal, was chosen by Pemex's TAG Pipelines unit. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)