BRIEF-Vital Therapies announces proposed public offering of common stock
MEXICO CITY, July 24 Mexican state oil giant Pemex said on Thursday it was in the process of restarting halted units at its Ciudad Madero refinery in northern Mexico after extinguishing a blaze at a fuel tank that raged on Wednesday.
Pemex said it expected the installation to be fully operational later on Thursday.
The Ciudad Madero refinery is the smallest of Pemex's six domestic refineries, with a total crude processing capacity of 190,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)
* Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc - on March 16, board appointed Steven Mento as company's acting principal financial officer Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mN9zSd) Further company coverage:
March 21 Package delivery company FedEx Corp reported an 18.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by the TNT Express acquisition and strength in its ground business, its second biggest unit.