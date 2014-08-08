MEXICO CITY Aug 8 A worker died after being overcome by a burst of flames in an accident that injured 11 others at a refinery in northern Mexico, state-run oil company Pemex said on Friday.

The accident took place at a fuel barrel storage area in the Ciudad Madero refinery just outside the port city of Tampico in Tamaulipas state while the facility's coking plant was undergoing maintenance, the company said in a post on its Twitter feed.

Televised images of the refinery showed smoke billowing out of one of the refinery's towers, but Pemex said in another tweet that the accident did not cause a fire.

The refinery's installations were not damaged, the company added.

Last month, a fire at one of the refinery's fuel storage tanks forced the facility to shut down until about 90,000 barrels of gasoline were consumed.

The Ciudad Madero refinery, the smallest of Pemex's six domestic refineries, can process up to 190,000 barrels of crude oil per day. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)