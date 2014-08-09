(Updates death toll)
MEXICO CITY Aug 8 Two workers died after being
overcome by a burst of flames in an accident that also injured
11 at a refinery in northern Mexico, state-run oil company Pemex
said on Friday.
The accident took place at a fuel barrel storage area in the
Ciudad Madero refinery just outside the port city of Tampico in
Tamaulipas state while the facility's coking plant was
undergoing maintenance, the company said in a post on its
Twitter feed.
Pemex said on Friday afternoon via Twitter that one person
had been killed. In a separate tweet about six hours later it
said a second worker had died in the accident.
Televised images of the refinery showed smoke billowing out
of one of the refinery's towers, but Pemex said in a statement
that the accident did not cause a fire.
The refinery's installations were not damaged, the company
added.
Last month, a fire at one of the refinery's fuel storage
tanks forced the facility to shut down until about 90,000
barrels of gasoline were consumed.
The Ciudad Madero refinery, the smallest of Pemex's six
domestic refineries, can process up to 190,000 barrels of crude
oil per day.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Christine Murray; Editing
by Jonathan Oatis and Robert Birsel)