MEXICO CITY, March 27 Crude oil production and
exports from Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex
both rose slightly in February, the company said on Friday.
Crude oil production in February averaged 2.332 million
barrels per day (bpd) while exports for the month averaged 1.305
million bpd, both up about 3.5 percent compared to the previous
month.
Pemex expects crude output of 2.288 million bpd by the end
of this year, down from a previous forecast of 2.40 million bpd.
The Mexican oil giant's production has dipped more than 30
percent since hitting peak output of 3.38 million bpd in 2004.
