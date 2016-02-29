(Adds crude, natural gas output, prices and well data)
MEXICO CITY Feb 29 Mexican state-run oil
company Pemex on Monday said losses for the fourth quarter of
last year widened to $9.8 billion, up nearly 44 percent from the
year-earlier period, and marking its 13th consecutive quarterly
loss.
The company's revenues for the quarter were $15.4 billion,
down about 28 percent compared to the same period in 2014.
Pemex, whose market monopoly was ended by a sweeping energy
reform in 2013, is in the midst of a round of cuts worth more
than $5 billion brought on by a prolonged oil price rout and a
decade-long production slump.
Like all oil companies, the Mexican oil giant is suffering a
severe revenue crunch as crude prices have tumbled about 70
percent over the past year and a half.
The company said crude output for the quarter dipped 3.5
percent to 2.277 million barrels per day (bpd), weighed down by
a 6 percent decline in heavy crude production.
Meanwhile, the average value of Mexico's oil exports fell by
nearly half during the October to December period, from about
$64 per barrel to $34 per barrel.
Natural gas production slid 6.8 percent for the quarter to
total 5.369 billion cubic feet per day.
The company said that compared to the same period in 2014,
its number of wells in operation during the quarter fell 3
percent, while completed wells were down 43 percent.
($1 = 18.0670 Mexican pesos)
