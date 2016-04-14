MEXICO CITY, April 14 Mexico's Pemex is
conducting a major review of its financing plans, the company's
chief financial officer said in an interview, as the state-owned
oil company confronts a liquidity crunch that has forced it to
cut investments and delay contractor payments.
On Wednesday, Mexico's finance ministry said the company
would get a $4.2 billion liquidity boost, including a capital
injection of $1.5 billion and a credit of $2.7 billion to pay
down pensions.
Petróleos Mexicanos, which is widely called Pemex, has been
planning to raise funds through an energy infrastructure
investment trust, known as Fibra E, which allows companies to
issue securities backed by the assets, as well as to sell and
lease-back options.
Chief Financial Officer Juan Pablo Newman said in a
telephone interview late on Wednesday that those options were
not written in stone and depended on market conditions and
investor appetite.
"Right now we're carrying out a major review of all of these
options," he said in the interview.
The company has faced two years of steep budget cuts as
crude prices plunged 70 percent and its output has declined to
an average of about 2.2 million barrels per day compared with
3.4 million in 2004.
New management installed in February is reviewing the best
way to cut costs but still invest in development.
Pemex has been negotiating for the past two months with
U.S.-based investment company KKR over the sale and
lease-back of assets including 11 pipelines, a set of subsea
cables, two platforms and a gas compression facility.
"The deal with KKR is part of (Pemex's) financing plan for
2016 and complements it ... and if conditions are favorable, it
will be completed," Newman said.
Newman said Pemex's use of the Fibra E "is being
comprehensively reconsidered by the current administration."
