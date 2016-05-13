MEXICO CITY May 13 Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex is seeking partners to operate its money-losing refineries and plans to "dilute" its ownership in the plants, even selling majority stakes, the firm's financial chief said on Friday.

Chief Financial Officer Juan Pablo Newman said in an interview Pemex is seeking private sector expertise to make its six domestic refineries more efficient, as an extended crude price slump and years of underinvestment in its downstream assets has battered the company's bottom line.

Newman said Pemex's average crude oil output this year will "probably" beat the company's forecast of 2.13 million barrels per day. He added that the company will likely not launch an energy infrastructure investment trust, known as Fibra E, this year due to ongoing accounting work on company assets. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)