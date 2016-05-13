GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar flat, stocks mixed as Trump's Iran, trade talk offsets data
* European shares drop as Deutsche Bank disappoints (Updates to European market close)
MEXICO CITY May 13 Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex is seeking partners to operate its money-losing refineries and plans to "dilute" its ownership in the plants, even selling majority stakes, the firm's financial chief said on Friday.
Chief Financial Officer Juan Pablo Newman said in an interview Pemex is seeking private sector expertise to make its six domestic refineries more efficient, as an extended crude price slump and years of underinvestment in its downstream assets has battered the company's bottom line.
Newman said Pemex's average crude oil output this year will "probably" beat the company's forecast of 2.13 million barrels per day. He added that the company will likely not launch an energy infrastructure investment trust, known as Fibra E, this year due to ongoing accounting work on company assets. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
PARIS, Feb 2 French oil and gas major Total will post industry-leading 2016 earnings, Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne told France Info Radio on Thursday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 Senior U.S. congressional Republicans said on Thursday they would support new sanctions on Iran, and President Donald Trump said "nothing is off the table" in dealing with Tehran in the wake of its test-firing of a ballistic missile.